CCSO no longer allowing Video Visitation on weekends

According to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, starting Saturday, May 6, on-site Video Visitation will no longer be available on weekends.

On-site Video Visitation will be available Monday thru Friday. For a complete schedule you can visit their site here.

Sheriff Wilcher says the use of Video Visitation from home is available from a computer, tablet or smartphone. He says all you would need is an internet connection, a system that runs on either Microsoft Windows 8.1 or higher or Android 4.0.3 or higher and a webcam or front facing camera and headset.

To setup, use the ‘Get Started’ link here. Once this is complete you can schedule a visit by clicking the ‘Schedule A Visit’ link and follow the instructions. You must log in at least 5 minutes before your scheduled visit.

The computer, tablet or phone will ring to notify an incoming call. Click ‘Accept’ and the call wil begin. Officials warn that all visits will be recorded.

The cost for the visitor is 40 cents per minute or $8.00 for 20 minutes.

You can pay with any major credit card.

The CCSO partnered with Montgomery Technology Incorporated to be able to provide this service.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.