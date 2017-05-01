Chatham Parkway repaving set to begin on May 8 in Garden City

The City of Garden City and RB Baker Construction are set to begin repaving Chatham Parkway on May 8 from the interchange with Interstate 16 North to Highway 80.

The city has placed electronic messages boards along I-16 and signage along Chatham Parkway to alert drivers of the upcoming project.

This project was part of Garden City’s recent SPLOST project list.

The project is set to last for one year.

