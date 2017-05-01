City, county meeting Tuesday to discuss SCMPD strategic plan

An independent opinion about police funding in Savannah is about to be revealed. It's something Metro Police Chief Jack Lumpkin has been waiting on for months now.

City and county leaders will meet with Berkshire Advisors on Tuesday to see the results of a detailed study on how well SCMPD is being run. WTOC has been following the needs and wants of the department. Much of what Metro wants written into future budgets could hang in the balance.

The city and the county already know that the top priority among voters centers on crime prevention, and making sure Metro Police have what it needs to bring down what have been escalating violent crime numbers over the last couple decades. The investment in the nearly 300 new officers and some new technology has been paying off. However, the chief will be the first to tell you that without a sustained effort by city council and the county commission, that investment will begin to show negative returns.

"It takes improvement in staffing, improvement in technology, improvement in management and supervision. It's a cultural change. The technology in this police department is not what it should be, given a progressive community that we have and the size of the community," said Chief Lumpkin, SCMPD. "We have received essentially the must-haves. Every police department has to do that, but not in compensation and benefits; not in being competitive with other jurisdictions that are not sending their officers to the academy. They're just hiring from Metro."

That conversation with the chief was part of our in-depth look last week and the huge number of new officers now on the street in Savannah. In fact, some 40 percent of the force has been on the job for less than 18 months.

When Berkshire Advisors meet with county and city leaders, the chief is hoping they will see what he does, a department being as effective as it can be, a department that is lightyears ahead of where it was just two short years ago, but also a department that is still in need of better facilities, better technology, and a continued focus on better pay and benefits.

We'll be at Tuesday's meeting and will bring you the details on what they've found and how the city and county might be reacting to it.

