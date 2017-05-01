Metro arrests 15-year-old suspect for attempted burglary over the weekend

Southside Precinct Officers with Savannah-Chatham Metro have arrested a suspect involved in an attempted burglary happening on Saturday, April 29.

Metro responded to the 1000 block of Eisenhower Drive around 9:30 p.m. after receiving a report of a prowler. When they got there, four suspects got into a vehicle and struck a police car before getting away. No injuries were reported.

Officers recovered the suspect vehicle on Whitefield Avenue and determined it was previously stolen. Further investigation revealed that the suspects attempted to burglarize a store on Eisenhower Drive. They located and arrested one 15-year-old suspect. He was charged with burglary criminal attempt and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Anyone with information on this case should call 911. A confidential tip line is also open directly to investigators at 912.525.3124. Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020. CrimeStoppers tipsters may qualify for a cash reward.

