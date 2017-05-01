New Gullah Geechee Visitor Center open on Boundary St. in Beaufort

Groups in the Lowcountry are looking to bring the Gullah Geechee culture to the forefront.

A new visitor center highlighting the traditions and contributions of the Gullah people is now open in Beaufort. It sits on Boundary Street right across from City Hall.

The project had been in the works for quite some years now, but earlier this month, that dream came true. The visitor center features artwork, books, and even some documentaries showcasing Gullah life - an aspect of the Lowcountry that is often overlooked.

"And then you come into Beaufort, and sometimes there's really not a Gullah Geechee presence. Yes, we do we have a festival annually, but people come through here all through the year and they want to learn more about the Gullah Geechee culture. They want to experience the true essence of this community," said Kenneth Hodges, Gullah/Geechee Visitors Center.

There's even spotlight on Robert Smalls who helped change the course of the civil war in the Lowcountry.

The center is open six days a week from, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

