SCMPD investigating reported shooting on the Truman Parkway

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting that reportedly occurred on the Truman Parkway Sunday at 1 a.m.

A 20-year-old female arrived at the hospital in a privately-owned vehicle with non-life threatening injuries. She states the incident occurred on the Truman Parkway, between Victory Drive and Eisenhower Drive.

According to police, the circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation. Investigators do not believe this to be a random shooting.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the SCMPD tip line by dialing 912.525.3124.

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

