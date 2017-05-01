278 to have one lane closed Tuesday in Moss Creek Plantation area for tree trimming

278 to have one lane closed Tuesday in Moss Creek Plantation are - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

BEAUFORT CO., SC (WTOC) -

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office, the South Carolina Department of Transportation will close one westbound lane on 278 in the Moss Creek Plantation area on Tuesday from 9 a.m. thru 12 p.m. for tree trimming.

They warn that drivers should expect delays.

