Federal authorities investigating after thieves target Hazlehurst pawn shop

Dozens of guns stolen from a Hazlehurst pawn shop now have local and federal officers looking for those responsible.

It's a crime that makes those agencies - and the victim - worry it could help spawn more crimes.

Surveillance video of the crime shows thieves inside the store, aggressively trying to break the glass case and get their hands on the guns inside. The burglary has the owners worried; not just because they were victims, but also because of future victims because of what was taken.

Two people broke in and made a mad dash to steal handguns from the case, and long rifles off the wall. David Christian manages his family's store, Golden Isles Pawn. He says his heart sank when the store alarm woke him up Saturday morning.

"I opened the door and noticed what was gone...," he said.

WTOC: "You started thinking the worst?"

Christian: "Exactly! Whose hands are these in and what will they use them for?"

Cameras captured the crime inside, but also the crooks approaching on foot from a store across the road. They tripped the alarm at 5:09 a.m.

"I live seven miles away. I was here at 5:15 and they'd exited at 5:13. They were in and out in four minutes," Christian said.

This lead Christian and investigators to think they'd scoped out the store before. Local police and federal agents already have two suspects in custody, and some guns recovered.

Christian: "From what I understand, they were showing them on Snapchat last night."

WTOC: "Are you serious?"

Christian: "Yep. The handguns they stole, they still had the trigger locks in place."

Christian says losing anything else in the store wouldn't worry him as much.

"Just pray these guns don't fall into the wrong hands and hurt somebody innocent," he said.

Anyone with information should contact Hazlehurst Police or the ATF. Christian says owners had already ordered a high-tech gun safe to hold inventory after hours. It arrived Saturday afternoon.

