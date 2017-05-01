Architect chosen, update on funds for Harriet Tubman monument in Beaufort

Last year, we told you how the historic Tabernacle Baptist Church was starting a campaign to make the Harriet Tubman monument happen.

Since then, about 15 percent of the estimated $500,000 for the monument has been raised.

Ed Dwight has been chosen as the architect. Dwight also built the African-American monument at the South Carolina State House.

The monument will sit next to the church, which is also the burial site of Robert Smalls and is an attempt to immortalize the contributions she made to the people of Beaufort, like the Combahee Raid.

“Harriet Tubman and her spies and scouts had already surveyed the area and identified the plantations, the rice fields and on that raid, they destroyed a lot of valuable property but they also brought away over 750 slaves,” said Tabernacle Baptist Church Pastor Kenneth Hodges.

They are holding another fundraiser on May 26 and will have a groundbreaking the next day.

