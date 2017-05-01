Consider This: MS Walk

This upcoming weekend, hundreds of people will be taking steps to make great strides in finding a cure for Multiple Sclerosis.

Savannah’s MS Walk will step off at 10 a.m. in Daffin Park on Saturday, but this year those fighting against this disease will be missing one of its key warriors: Don Logana.

Five years ago, Don’s sister Kimberly was diagnosed with MS and from that day, until his tragic passing in November, Don made it his mission to do everything in his power to combat MS. The disease attacks the neurological systems creating at times a disconnect between the body and the brain.

Don was one of the top fundraisers in the state, collecting more than $75,000 in donations, one dollar at a time. It was an incredible act of brotherly love that will not soon be forgotten by any of us.

Consider This: We cannot fail Don in this fight, nor fail his sister. Kimberly is one of more than 400,000 Americans diagnosed with MS and that number will grow by nearly 200 people every week. We at WTOC, along with Don’s friends and family are continuing his efforts to raise money and awareness.

And we need your help. Go to wtoc.com/TeamDon to contribute.

Give to end MS, and equally important give to honor Don’s legacy.

