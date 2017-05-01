I-95 Exit 102 thru Exit 104 to have lane closures Tuesday night for repairs

The Georgia Department of Transportation will be closing lanes on I-95 in a one mile section between US 80/Exit 102 and Airways Avenue/Exit 104, in both directions, starting Tuesday night from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m.

They will be working on Pipe Maker Canal Bridge at milepost 103.4 on I-95 and using the lane closures to perform concrete patching on bridge joints at the approach slabs. This is all part of the I-95 bridge preservation project in Chatham County.

Drivers are asked to use caution and approach the area slowly. There will be Law Enforcement on site to enhance safety.

These dates and times are all weather permitting.

