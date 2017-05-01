Lane closures expected on SR 25 on Houlihan Bridge on Tuesday for maintenance work

The Georgia Department of Transportation will be closing lanes on SR 25 on Houlihan Bridge over the Savannah River in Chatham County from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Flagmen will be on-site to direct drivers. The closures are for scheduled maintenance work on the Houlihan Bridge.

All of the times and day are weather permitted.

