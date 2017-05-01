Lane closures expected on SR 25 on Houlihan Bridge on Tuesday for maintenance work

Lane closures expected on SR 25 on Houlihan Bridge on Tuesday fo - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

CHATHAM CO., GA (WTOC) -

The Georgia Department of Transportation will be closing lanes on SR 25 on Houlihan Bridge over the Savannah River in Chatham County from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Flagmen will be on-site to direct drivers. The closures are for scheduled maintenance work on the Houlihan Bridge.

All of the times and day are weather permitted.  

