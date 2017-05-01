SCMPD: Weekend shootings are gang-related

Out of four shootings over the weekend in Savannah, two happened just blocks apart, one turned deadly.

While police aren't linking those two shootings that happened in the Feiler Park area, they are saying both are gang or group related.

The first shooting in this area happened Saturday night. Police were called to a store, where they found the victim shot in his hip.

Surveillance video from outside the liquor shop shows the moment the shooting victim comes up to the store front, bystanders rushing to his aid. The police report says the victim rode his bike to the store front for help.

The manager of the liquor store says he was outside when he heard a group of men arguing on the other side of the street, adding he didn't see the victim among them. Minutes later, there was a cascade of gunfire, and the victim limping up to his store front looking for help.

"I remember the lady that was interrogated at first that saw the bulk of it," said Hyun Yoo, Manager of Jans Liquor. "She said they were arguing about, she heard guns involved. And that's when she started yelling from her car, 'y'all don't need to do all this, this is dumb.' And then like 10 seconds, 15 seconds later, that's when I started ducking next to her car all the way down. She stayed down for a good 30 seconds, because she was scared."

We asked the manager what impact he thought this kind of criminal activity could have on businesses in the area. He says while he hopes they don't see a negative impact, with mostly locals frequenting, it's still possible.

About 24 hours later and a block away, near 57th and Crane streets, a second shooting took the life of 37-year old Carlton Frazier. Today police were out combing the area looking for details in the City's latest homicide.

People who live in the area were hesitant to say anything to us about the weekend violence, one woman even telling me most won't speak on camera for fear of retaliation.

When it comes to sharing information with police, a department spokeswoman says there are lots of ways to do so.

"You don't have to have a detective come knock on your door and sit down with you and your living room to have that conversation, if that's not something you are comfortable with," said Cpl. Hillary Nielsen, SCMPD. "It can be a step as coming to the police department and meeting with them here if you don't want them in your home. You can call CrimeStoppers, and that's always anonymous. And we always have an anonymous tip line open directly to our investigators so you can make that phone call at your convenience and speak with them. No reason to give your name if you're not comfortable with that."

