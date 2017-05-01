Murder trial begins following 2015 Montgomery Co. Sheriff’s death

A couple faces trial for murder this week in the death of Montgomery County Sheriff Ladson O'Connor back in 2015.

Prosecutors and attorneys for Jimmy Lowery and Dixie Best interviewed jurors Monday and expect to present opening statements and begin testimony Tuesday.

The two stand accused of leading several officers on a two-county chase and shooting at them after a traffic stop attempt.

O'Connor joined the chase but crashed and died.

The judge hearing the case moved it to Bleckley County. We will have coverage of the trial beginning Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.