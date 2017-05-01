Man flees scene after wreck into Hinesville gas station, leaves behind elderly mother

A man fled the scene of a wreck in front of a service station in Hinesville Monday evening, leaving behind his elderly mother.

According to the Hinesville Police Department, a man was driving a Pontiac Montana with his mother in the passenger seat. He attempted to park in front of the Flash Foods service station on the 700 block of East Oglethorpe Hwy.

After striking the building knocking down bricks and breaking the window, the man went into the store telling the clerk he stepped on the gas when he attempted to step on the brake.

The man then ran across East Oglethorpe Highway fleeing the scene leaving behind his elderly mother in the vehicle.

(Information in this report was gathered by the Coastal News Service.)

