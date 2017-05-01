Pooler Planning Commission amendment passes second reading

A controversial amendment to Pooler's Planning Commission will go forward to an official vote.

Monday night, council unanimously approved the second reading of that amendment. It would remove some residents from the planning commission and replace them with city staff members.

Several residents complained that it puts paid staff members in a bad spot with their bosses and the council, all while removing the public's voice from the commission.

"Don't put your employees in that position. Don't put the residents of the city in that position. I do beg you to consider an alternative,” said Aaron Higgins, a concerned resident.

"It is government of the people and for the people. The public input that this zoning commission offers is vital,” another concerned resident, Alice White, said.

"Whether it's the way it was or whether it's changed, this will continue to be citizens' input in both meetings,” said Pooler Mayor Mike Lamb.

Some council members expressed concern over the participation of current citizens on the board.

The change is effective immediately.

