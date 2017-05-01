Georgia budget includes new College of Health Professions Center at Armstrong

Another major part of the Georgia state budget, $22 million is going towards the construction of a new College of Health Professions Center at Armstrong State University.

A groundbreaking is scheduled for August. It will be open to students January 2019.

The complex is designed to offer a team-oriented approach to education.

Armstrong President Linda Bleicken saying, quote:

Since 2008, Armstrong has graduated more undergraduate health professionals than any university in Georgia. We look forward to continuing that proud tradition in the future.

