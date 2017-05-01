Court hearings scheduled for Savannah triple homicide suspect - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Court hearings scheduled for Savannah triple homicide suspect

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department is waiting for a triple homicide suspect to be extradited to Chatham County.

We are learning from Jasper County officials that Keith Lamont Marrow, Jr. will appear in court next week for misdemeanor charges.

In late July, he has another hearing for felony charges.

All of that stemming from a chase with Hardeeville police last week. After he was taken into custody in South Carolina, he was charged with that triple homicide happening on East 31st Street in Savannah. 

