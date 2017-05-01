Court hearings scheduled for Savannah triple homicide suspect

We’re getting new details from Savannah-Chatham Metro Police regarding the triple homicide they’ve been investigating since early Monday morning.

We’re getting new details from Savannah-Chatham Metro Police regarding the triple homicide they’ve been investigating since early Monday morning.

The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department's violent crimes detectives have charged Kenneth Lamont Marrow, Jr. with three counts of murder.

SCMPD charge suspect in Savannah triple homicide shooting with 3 counts of murder

The man arrested and charged for the weekend murder of three people in Savannah is no stranger to the jail system here in Chatham County.

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department is waiting for a triple homicide suspect to be extradited to Chatham County.

We are learning from Jasper County officials that Keith Lamont Marrow, Jr. will appear in court next week for misdemeanor charges.

In late July, he has another hearing for felony charges.

All of that stemming from a chase with Hardeeville police last week. After he was taken into custody in South Carolina, he was charged with that triple homicide happening on East 31st Street in Savannah.

