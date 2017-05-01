‘Parking Matters’ drop-in session held at Starlandia Café

A drop-in session was held Monday evening to provide Savannah residents with information on “Parking Matters” recommendations.

The City of Savannah’s Mobility and Parking Services Department hosted the event at Starlandia Café on Bull Street. The recommendations follow a two-year research project designed to develop a revised parking plan.

"The goal is to write fewer citations, give people more choices and to make the system easier to use. Change is hard and, in particular, change that you're not completely familiar with. We want to try to deal with those concerns. If we need to make adjustments, we're certainly willing to consider doing that,” said Sean Brandon, with the City of Savannah Mobility and Parking Services Department.

If you could not make it to Monday's session, there is one more next Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Civic Center.

