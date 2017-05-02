Lightning strike sparks fire at Bluffton home

The Bluffton Township Fire District and Beaufort County EMS responded to a reported structure fire around 11 p.m. Monday night.

Officials say a lightning strike sparked a fire at a Bamberg Drive home. Emergency crews arrived and found a fire in the attic. It took crews about 30 minutes to extinguish the fire.

Emergency personnel said this was the second lightning strike of the night.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

