Junior League recognizes 5 area seniors during 'Kids Who Care' scholarship ceremony

The Junior League of Savannah celebrated the 2016-2017 "Kids Who Care" Monday night and handed out its scholarships to five area seniors at the Lucas Theatre.

Katie Daley, Sonte Davis, Brendan Mahony, Xavier McClinton and Amari McDonald all received $1,000 each during the ceremony.

The Junior League of Savannah also inducted its first African-American President, Melissa Jackson.

