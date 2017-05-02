Wreck cleared on Broad River Bridge/Hwy 170 EB in Burton - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Wreck cleared on Broad River Bridge/Hwy 170 EB in Burton

BEAUFORT, SC (WTOC) -

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office, a traffic accident Tuesday morning on the Broad River Bridge left a considerable amount of debris in the eastbound lanes of Highway 170.

Traffic was delayed because of the wreck and debris cleanup for some time. The debris has since been cleared and all lanes are back open.

