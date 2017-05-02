Jasper Co. Sheriff's Office investigating overnight homicide

The Jasper Co. Sheriff's Office is investigating an overnight homicide on Oak Park Road in the Wagon Branch area.
Deputies responded to the area around 6 a.m. on Tuesday and found 40-year-old Jamol Horton with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was transported to Memorial University Medical Center. He died from his injuries.
Investigators do have a lead, and the sheriff's office believes Horton was ambushed and robbed.
This is the third homicide in Jasper County this year.
Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 8086
Savannah GA 31412
(912) 234-1111
publicfile@wtoc.com
(912) 234-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.