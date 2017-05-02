Jasper Co. Sheriff's Office investigating overnight homicide - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Jasper Co. Sheriff's Office investigating overnight homicide

JASPER CO., SC (WTOC) -

The Jasper Co. Sheriff's Office is investigating an overnight homicide on Oak Park Road in the Wagon Branch area. 

Deputies responded to the area around 6 a.m. on Tuesday and found 40-year-old Jamol Horton with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was transported to Memorial University Medical Center. He died from his injuries. 

Investigators do have a lead, and the sheriff's office believes Horton was ambushed and robbed. 

This is the third homicide in Jasper County this year. 

