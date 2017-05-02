Chatham-area 2nd graders participate in 'Quick-Think-A-Thon'

Teaching kids to think quickly in an emergency situation may be the difference between life and death.

The younger you can teach them about avoiding dangerous situations, the better.

Second graders put their safety knowledge to the test at the Quick-Think-A-Thon on Tuesday, sponsored by the Savannah Exchange Club. Students representing six Chatham County private schools were asked questions about how they should react to stranger danger, fire, drugs, and dealing with dares, as hundreds of second graders cheered them on at Jenkins High School.

"Quick-Think-A-Thon is a program we teach in the school system. We do it in all the public and private schools. We hope that they learn this at home, but if they don't, it's something we hope doesn't fall through the cracks," said Toby Browne, Savannah Exchange Club.

Tuesday's winner was Pranav Tumarada from Savannah Christian.

WTOC's Mike Cihla hosted the event.

