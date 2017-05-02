Man arrested after domestic violence incident in Statesboro neighborhood

A man is behind bars as a result of a domestic violence incident that took place Monday in the Irongate neighborhood in Statesboro.

Bulloch County deputies responded to the location, between Cypress Lake Road and Country Club Road, to find that victim's son, 23-year-old Tyler Crabtree, had gone to the home and started a verbal argument which escalated to the point of him physically striking the victim several times. When deputies got there, they were told Crabtree had just left. They began a search for him and learned that he was driving a grayish/silver Chevrolet pickup. They found him driving through the neighborhood towards one of the roads that exit onto Cypress Lake Road. When they tried to pull him over, Crabtree sped through the neighborhood and out onto Cypress Lake Road. He committed multiple traffic violations including speeding, aggressive driving, reckless driving, and failure to maintain lane, among many other offenses.

Because of his total disregard for the safety of life, Master Deputy Jeff White performed the P.I.T. maneuver, which resulted in Crabtree being taken into custody without further incident. He was transported to the East Georgia Hospital Emergency Room to be evaluated and then released to Bulloch County Jail where he's facing a number of traffic-related offenses along with battery against a person who is 65 years of age, criminal trespass, and cruelty to children in the third degree.

Sheriff Brown commends deputies for taking the actions necessary to end the pursuit before Crabtree could cause any other injury or possible death to himself or innocent citizens of Bulloch County. He's also extending thanks to the Georgia State Patrol for their assistance in the incident.

