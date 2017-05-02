Good News: Students learn about Duke Ellington

The Savannah Children's Choir has given young musicians in our area an opportunity to travel and perform all types of music.

Last weekend, it gave children in the choir an opportunity to revisit a truly American form of music, and to experience it with a broad cross section of the local music community. For one afternoon, music also made for a religious experience.

"I have a saying,’’ says Roger Moss, Executive Director of the Savannah Children’s Choir, “a city that praises together, stays together.’’

All corners and all ages of Savannah came together to praise the roots of American music, performing Duke Ellington's Sacred Concert at the Lucas Theater.

The Friday before the concert, the soloist and conductor visited three local schools to share Ellington’s music with students.

"Quite often,’’ said baritone soloist Robert Sims, “we do sacred works of Mozart or sacred works of Handel. It's great to do an American composer."

"Jazz has its roots in America,’’ added Moss. “And children need to know that American music is possible, and Duke Ellington is quintessential.’’

While the performance was a celebration for some of the performers, it was an introduction for others.

The Children's Choir, Johnson High School, and the Savannah State Choral Music Society were invited to collaborate on the concert that included several star musicians.

"This is probably the first time a children's choir has put on Duke Ellington's sacred concert,’’ said Moss. “The goal is for all of Savannah to come together in a diverse audience.’’

That audience was treated to a history lesson on an American classic.

"Duke actually wrote three of them. He considered this his best work,’’ said Moss. “It was what was closest to his heart, and one quote of Duke Ellington that really sums it up is, 'every man prays in his own language."

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.