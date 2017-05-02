Portions of SR 21 in Port Wentworth to be closed Wednesday

The Georgia Department of Transportation will be closing lanes in both directions of SR 21 between Hendley Road and SR 20 in Port Wentworth on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

These closures are so workers can complete the interchange to a diverging diamond interchange to improve traffic.

Drivers will need to slow their speeds when traveling in the work zone. Workers will be near the travel lanes.

