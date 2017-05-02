Good News: Pulaski Elementary students learn about different careers.

All kids imagine what they want to be when they grow up, and students at Pulaski Elementary got a little help deciding today at the school's annual career fair.

Students got an up-close look at what it takes to be a police officer or firefighter or a paramedic, they even saw what it's like to cover the news that involves all of those professions with a look inside the WTOC satellite truck thanks to WTOC Chief Photographer Jonathan Godwin.

The exposure to a variety of jobs is considered an important educational opportunity at Pulaski.

"It is so exciting to see that they're excited about their future, even at the elementary school level,” said Toi Williams Haggray, Pulaski Elementary Counselor. “It's important so that they can see a connection between what they're learning in school and to the real world so they're more excited about learning."

The United States Coast Guard also participated in Pulaski's career day.

