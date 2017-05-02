Fundraising event planned for Tiny House Project for Homeless Veterans

A fundraiser for the CSAH Tiny House Project for Homeless Veterans will be held Thursday, May 4, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Ships of the Sea Museum.

For $10, you get a door prize ticket, one Service Brewing Beer ticket, and entrance to the "Tiny House, Big Heart" fundraiser.

Service Brewing Company, Ships of the Sea, and Judge Realty have teamed up to help Chatham-Savannah Authority for the Homeless raise the first land payment of $30,000 for the Tiny House Project. The land will provide the future grounds for the neighborhood of Tiny House, as well as provide veterans with resources available such as an organic garden, three clubhouses for community meals, workshops, and health and wellness programs. Organizers hope to make a difference in the quality of life for these men and women who have served our country.

Twenty-one Savannah artists will showcase tiny house artworks to be auctioned off. Chef Lauren Teague of Atlantic, as well as Big Bon Pizza will be cooking for the event. Army Veteran and celebrity bartender, Sid Lance is creating a special cocktail with the spirits from Ghost Coast Distillery. Guests will also enjoy Savannah DJ, Jose Ray, who will be spinning vinyl from the 70s, 80s, 90s, and today's hits.

Click here to purchase tickets. Donations can be mailed to CSAH, 761 Wheaton Street, Savannah, GA 31412. Please make checks payable to CSAH Tiny House Project with memo "Tiny House Big Heart."

Ships of the Sea Museum is located at 41 Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, Savannah, GA 31401.

