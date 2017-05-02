The Savannah Challenger begins at the Landings

The St. Joseph's/Candler Savannah Challenger has turned into one of the consistent professional sporting events in our area.

Now in its ninth year, the tournament brings in players from around the world who are looking to make it to the next level and qualify for Grand Slam Events.

Points earned in this tournament go towards the standings and this year, the quality of play has improved thanks to a larger purse.

"The field is spectacular. This year we bumped up to a $77,000 event. We've been a $50,000 event in the past, so with the addition of the extra prize money, the field is strong top to bottom this year,” said Chris Kader, the tournament director.

The Savannah Challenger is not just a Landings event. It is open to the public and runs through the week, with the finals on Sunday.

The results for Tuesday are listed below:

Singles - First round James McGee, Ireland, d. Denis Shapovalov (7), Canada, 3-6, 7-6(6), 6-4, Mitchell Krueger (8), United States, d. Sekou Bangoura, United States, 7-5, 6-3, Christopher O’Connell, Australia, d. Leonardo Mayer (4), Argentina, 4-6, 7-5, 6-1, Dennis Novikov, United States, d. Peter Polanky (3), Canada, 6-4, 2-6, 7-6(6), Q-Ante Pavic, Croatia, d. Q-Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, 6-2, 5-7, 6-3, PR-Alejandro Gonzalez, Columbia, d. Q-Wil Spencer, United States, 7-6(8), 6-3, Stefan Kozlov (6), United States, d. Q-Mikelis Libietis, Latvia, 6-3, 6-4, Ramkumar Ramanathan, India, d. WC-Ryan Shane, United States, 6-4, 7-5, Jaoa Pedro Sorgi, Brazil, d. Andre Ghem, Brazil, 6-4, 6-3, WC-Marcos Giron, United States, d. Darian King (1), Barbados, 6-4, 6-0. Blaz Rola, Slovenia, d. Andrea Arnaboldi, Italy, 6-3, 6-2.

Doubles - First round Robert Galloway and Evan King, United States, d. Ruben Gonzales, Philippines, and Alex Lawson, United States, 6-3, 0-6, 10-8, Sekou Bangoura and Mackenzie McDonald (4), United States, d. WC-Blake Croyder and Sean Sculley, United States, 6-2, 6-1, Jarryd Chaplin, Australia, and Tennys Sandgren, United States, d. Alejandro Falla and Alejandro Gomez, Columbia, 6-1, 7-6(4).



