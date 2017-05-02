Good News: UGA Marine Extension, Georgia Sea Grant release loggerhead sea turtle on Wassaw Island

Rider, a 3-year-old Loggerhead Sea Turtle was released at the Wassaw Island National Wildlife Refuge on Tuesday after spending most of its life at the UGA Marine Center and Aquarium on Skidaway Island.

Rider was a straggler in a nest on Wassaw Island, the turtle was discovered by members of the Caretta Research Project.

Devin Dumont, Curator for the UGA Aquarium said, "it is most likely they would not survive being stragglers in the nest."

But Rider got a second chance. Rider was tagged two separate times before being released. The turtle did a little back and forth when it arrived on Wassaw Island's beach but eventually Rider disappeared in the surf to begin a new life.

Joe Pfaller, Research Director for the Caretta Research Project explained the work they do to keep track of the turtles. Pfaller said, "it's imperative to understand what the population is doing, how the numbers are changing through the years, how many females we are getting each year, and how many of them come back."

Conservation is a huge part of their work and they want more people to understand how to help.

Lisa Olenderski, Assistant Curator for the UGA Aquarium told us of little things you can do to help prevent dangers for the sea turtles. Olenderski said, "any kind of plastic, you can reduce that. How to act on the beach, covering up holes if you and your kids dig them on the beach is really important so that hatching sea turtles do not get trapped."

