LaRoche Ave. reopened between Glynnwood, St. Johns after pedestrian-involved wreck

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian on Laroche Avenue, around 3:10, Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded to the scene near Spartan Drive where it was initially believed the pedestrian was suffering from severe injuries, and Metro's Traffic Investigation Unit and Forensics also responded. Officials say the driver did not leave the scene.

At the hospital, it was determined that the pedestrian's injuries were non-life threatening and not as severe as originally believed.

Laroche Avenue was closed for about an hour but has since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation by TIU.

Anyone with information on this incident should call 911, or contact the SCMPD tip line by dialing 912.525.3124.

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

