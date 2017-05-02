Pooler Walmart back to 24/7 operations after intentionally set f - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Pooler Walmart back to 24/7 operations after intentionally set fire in March

The Pooler Walmart is finally back to normal, open 24/7 after a fire back in March.

Walmart officials say the fire caused more than $2 million in damage. The store has been running on limited hours.

Christopher Walthour, 18, is accused of setting the fire and is charged with first degree arson.

