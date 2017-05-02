Pooler Walmart back to 24/7 operations after intentionally set fire in March

An arrest has been made in connection to the fire at the Walmart in Pooler.

An arrest has been made in connection to the fire at the Walmart in Pooler.

The Honorary State Fire Marshal Award is rare to receive by Georgia's Insurance Commissioner.

The Honorary State Fire Marshal Award is rare to receive by Georgia's Insurance Commissioner.

The Pooler Walmart is finally back to normal, open 24/7 after a fire back in March.

Walmart officials say the fire caused more than $2 million in damage. The store has been running on limited hours.

Christopher Walthour, 18, is accused of setting the fire and is charged with first degree arson.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.