The Clubhouse Statesboro hosts Bowling Benefit Night for Officer Paquette

A fundraiser for officer Adam Paquette was held at The Clubhouse in Statesboro on Tuesday.

Two months ago, he was rushed to the hospital for emergency heart surgery while on duty. The Clubhouse owners and staff hosting the event to help Paquette and his family cover medical expenses.

There was a raffle with prizes valued up to $2,000. Proceeds from bowling, laser tag and more also going towards the cause.

"Adam's an officer here in Statesboro. He's been on two tours in Iraq, he's done things in our name without ever knowing him and here's a real chance for the community to show our support,” said Clubhouse owner Darin Van Tassell.

Both Officer Paquette and his wife were there for the fundraiser. They tell us they can't thank the community enough for the help and prayers.

With my wife being five months pregnant, this just couldn't have come at a worse time for us. And they really stepped up and helped us,” said Officer Paquette.

"We greatly appreciate all the support that we've received from this community. Being new to the community, it's been mind-blowing and words can't express how grateful we are,” said Lindsay Paquette, who is also the director of events at the Clubhouse.

Officer Paquette still has a long road to recovery until he's back to work. Best wishes to him, his wife Amanda and baby Paquette due in September!

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.