Glynn Co. Schools PD searching for football coach at Brunswick High wanted on sexual assault charge

A substitute teacher and Brunswick High football coach is wanted by authorities on a sexual assault charge.

The Glynn County Schools Police Department started investigating last week allegations of an inappropriate relationship between 31-year-old Kenneth A. Mainor and a female senior student. After the investigation, officials secured a warrant for the arrest of Mainor on one count of sexual assault by a person having supervisory authority, which is a felony in Georgia.

Mainor stands 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 190-215 pounds. He has shoulder-length dreadlocks and hazel eyes.

According to the Glynn County Schools Police Department, his last known address was 107 Compass Court in Brunswick. He is possibly driving a silver 2000 Honda Accord with a Georgia tag. The tag numbers are unknown.

Anyone else having information regarding this case, or knows the whereabouts of Mainor, please contact Investigator Terrence Tanner with the Glynn County Schools Police at 912.267.4100 EXT 7111.

