BBQ fundraiser held to benefit Pelican Drive fire victims

A family of four has been displaced after a fire destroyed their home on the 100 block of Pelican Drive on Tybee Island on Wednesday.

Depending on where you live, the closest fire hydrant could be blocks away, forcing fire departments to rely on a steady flow of tanker trucks to save a home from fire.

The community is rallying around two families displaced by the fire on Pelican Drive.

An incredible turnout at the Tybee Market IGA Tuesday night. Long lines of people waiting to stock up on BBQ.

Proceeds from the fundraiser going straight towards the Bazemore's and the Rapposelli's.

The food, provided by Gerald's Pig and Shrimp was served up by Marine Rescue Squadron volunteers.

"This community has always been this way. They always look out for each other and it's been forever, you know and doing this is just part of being in the community,” said Tybee Market IGA owner Mike Hosti.

"Well, it just shows a unity that everybody's together to help each other. You know if you don't help one, who's going to be there to help you,” said Gerald Schantz, owner of Gerald’s Pig & Shrimp.

Schantz says they started serving earlier than expected. Over 550 dinners were sold and over $9,000 was raised.

