‘Savannah Forward’ open house held for District 3

The first of seven “Savannah Forward” meetings looked to get input from anyone who lives, works or owns a business in the Savannah’s District 3 and beyond.

The initiative aims to gather public feedback that will help create a short- and long-term plan to make Savannah the best mid-sized city in America. Topics discussed Tuesday night ranged from traffic issues and a lack of sidewalks to beautification and affordable housing.

Public safety was also a reoccurring theme.

"That's why I'm here. Because I want my 8-year-old in five years to be able to ride his bike by himself and not have to worry about his life,” said Jessica Binkley, a resident of Edgemere.

"I hope that everybody would have something to say and some input because that's what we're looking for. We're looking for the business community, from the citizen’s standpoint, we're looking for everybody to get involved and tell us what they want and how they want to move the city forward,” said District 3 Alderman John Hall.

Alderman Hall added job growth and education are two areas he wants to focus on for his district, in addition to public safety.

The next Savannah Forward meeting is Wednesday, for District 4 residents. It's from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Jewish Educational Alliance.

Thursday, there is a meeting for District 5 residents.

