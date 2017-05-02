Armstrong State honors military graduates

Armstrong State University honored its military graduates Tuesday evening.

More than 75 National Guard, Reserve, Active Duty military members and Veterans crossing the stage to earn doctorates, master's, bachelor's and associate's degrees.

Seven times = just this year - Armstrong has received national recognition for its efforts to support military-affiliated student success. Tuesday's event though is not at all about those accomplishments. It's about the accomplishments of the graduates.

"The most important thing is that when the military students come to campus, it's very non-traditional. They're usually students that are older, they have families they work full time and so it's a unique accomplishment,” said Phil Gore, director of Military Education, Outreach and Success.

"There are so many veterans coming out from active duty that are just now stepping into school and it's a change of environment, so it's great to know that you're not alone,” said Joseph Broam, a military graduate.

Tuesday's keynote speaker was Daniel Merritt, co-owner of Nine Line Apparel.

