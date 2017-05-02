Barricaded gunman inside home on Brown Thrush Rd taken into custody

A barricaded gunman that was inside of a home on Brown Thrush Road was taken into custody overnight.

The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department responded to a call of a person with a gun at Al Henderson Boulevard and Brown Thrush Road in the Henderson Golf Community around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night. While police were responding, they received information the man ran inside his home and refused to come out.

SWAT and the Hostage Negotiation Team then responded. SCMPD's Eagle 1 helicopter and K9 units were also brought out to assist.

At approximately 11:40 p.m., SWAT deployed tear gas into the residence. According to SCMPD, no shots were fired.

"No shots were fired, residents may have heard some booms and some bangs, that was tear gas. There were no actual guns shot or anything fired by either side," said Sgt. Jason Pagliaro, SCMPD.

Authorities entered the home and the suspect was arrested around 1:30 a.m. He is believed to have a history of mental illness and was taken to the hospital to undergo a mental evaluation. No one else was inside the home.

One officer suffered minor injuries during the process of the arrest but is expected to be okay.

The suspect's home was damaged during this incident so Metro police will continue to patrol the area for security purposes.

