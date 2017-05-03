First Alert Weather Day: Few strong storms possible Thursday

Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day with a risk of late-day scattered showers and isolated strong or severe thunderstorms.

An upper-level area of low pressure will produce rounds of heavy rain and severe thunderstorms across the mid-south and Mississippi Valley Wednesday afternoon and evening as a cold front organizes and begins to push eastward toward our area.

Ahead of the front, Thursday begins dry with seasonably warm and muggy conditions. Our chance of showers and thunderstorms increases during the afternoon hours from west to east.

There is a Marginal [1/5] Risk of severe weather Thursday afternoon and evening across the entire Coastal Empire and South Carolina Lowcountry. This risk may be upgraded in later forecasts.

The greatest risk of rain and stormy weather will occur between 3 p.m. and 12 a.m.

This will not be a drought-busting rain and, unfortunately, storms will remain scattered through Thursday evening. While some may get a quick soaking, others may miss significant rain altogether.

The Forecast dries out gradually and cools down Friday with gusty winds. Cool, breezy conditions will continue well into the weekend.

