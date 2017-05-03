Gunman on the run after two people shot in Garden City overnight

An attempted robbery and shooting overnight in Garden City left two men injured.

Police say it happened just before midnight. Two men were reportedly walking on Minus Avenue near Leisure Drive when a vehicle pulled up and a person got out and tried to rob them. One man was shot in the arm and the other was shot in the buttocks.

Both of the men's injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

There has been no suspect description released at this time.

Police continue to investigate.

If you know anything about this incident, call police or Crimestoppers at 912.234.2020.

