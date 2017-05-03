Bad crash causing major delays on I-95 SOUTH near Exit 58 in McIntosh County

If you typically see flooding in your neighborhood, it could be even more severe this week due to heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Colin. Tidal flooding is possible Monday night at high tide on Highway 80, which could impact your travel options. If we do see this flooding, no one will be able to travel in or out of Tybee Island will not be able to travel along 80. Police will turn you around until the road has completely cleared. The effe...

Are you getting ready to hit the roads? Are you stuck in traffic wondering what's going on? Looking for a detour? Check WTOC First Alert Traffic optimized for your mobile device.

Georgia Route 25 is closing on Sunday, June 19, for emergency repairs of the historic Savannah River Houlihan Bridge, the only operational turnstile trestle bridge in the state.

A wreck on I-95 South has a portion of the interstate shut down near Exit 58 and traffic is backed up in the area.

Update: ALERT: Veh Fire; I-95 SB: SR 57/Wiregrass Trail (MP 58), McIntosh Co, all lns blkd, Ocrd: 2:41AM, Exp clr: 3:30PM.| 8:12A — GDOT SE Traffic (@GDOTSETraffic) May 3, 2017

Reports coming into the newsroom say a semi-truck hauling vehicles rolled over and caught fire on 95 just north of Darien. Initially we heard the wreck happened in the northbound lanes, but we have now confirmed it occurred in the southbound lanes early Wednesday morning.

The WTOC Traffic Tracker is on its way to the scene to find out more and to provide updates. Stay with us for the latest.

