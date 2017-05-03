Bad crash causing major delays on I-95 SOUTH near Exit 58 in McI - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Bad crash causing major delays on I-95 SOUTH near Exit 58 in McIntosh County

By Jennifer Lifsey, Digital Producer
(Source: Cassondra Truesdell Roberson)
Southbound traffic due to the crash. (Source: WTOC viewer)
MCINTOSH CO., GA (WTOC) -

A wreck on I-95 South has a portion of the interstate shut down near Exit 58 and traffic is backed up in the area.

Reports coming into the newsroom say a semi-truck hauling vehicles rolled over and caught fire on 95 just north of Darien. Initially we heard the wreck happened in the northbound lanes, but we have now confirmed it occurred in the southbound lanes early Wednesday morning.

The WTOC Traffic Tracker is on its way to the scene to find out more and to provide updates. Stay with us for the latest.

