2 Brunswick High students facing child molestation charges

Two Brunswick High School students are now behind bars on child molestation charges.

The Brunswick Police Department says 20-year-old Christopher Reed is charged with aggravated child molestation, and 18-year-old Kymani Dunham is charged with enticing a child for indecent purposes as well as aggravated child molestation.

The arrests come after an incident involving a 14-year-old student that happened off campus.

