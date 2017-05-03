Wilmington Island Farmers' Market partners with Molly McGuire's for annual fundraiser

The Wilmington Island Farmers' Market Annual Fundraiser will be held Friday, May 19.

Hosted by Molly McGuire's, the fundraiser will include live entertainment, a bake sale, and a 50/50 raffle. A $30 ticket includes low country boil, Spanky's original chicken fingers, and a signature cocktail. It'll kick off at 5:30 p.m., and food will be served continuously until 9 p.m.

Click here for ticket information.

The Wilmington Island Farmer's Market is a non-profit organization with a mission to support the community, highlight local talent, and provide healthy foods. It will be open every Saturday through the month of June, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. It's open rain or shine at the Island High School on Whitemarsh Island.

For more information on the farmer's market, click here.

