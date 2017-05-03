Tips for Summer Skin Care

Each year in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, doctors will treat an estimated 15,100 people for nonmelanoma skin cancer. Like many, you probably live in this sun-soaked area because of the outdoor lifestyle it affords. Don’t let yourself or a member of your family become one of these statistics. Here are the best ways to care for your skin during all times of the year and especially during summer months:

Stay indoors or in the shade during the peak sun hours of 10am – 4pm. Use a sun umbrella at the beach.

Use a broad spectrum (UVA/UVB) sunscreen. This coverage protects you from long wave ultraviolet A rays and short wave ultraviolet B rays. UVA rays penetrate deeply to the skin’s thickest layer, and cause conditions like wrinkling and age spots. UVB rays can burn skin. The best sunscreen offers protection to all UV light.

Use a water-resistant sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher for extended outdoor activity. SPF stands for Sun Protection Factor. The number refers to the theoretical amount of time you can stay in the sun without burning. For example, if your skin would start to burn after 10 minutes in the sun, SPF 30 would mean you could stay in the sun for 30 times longer without burning, or in this case, 300 minutes (5 hours). The best practice, however, is to reapply every 2 hours.

Apply at least 1 ounce (2 tablespoons) of sunscreen to your body with each application for adequate coverage. Reapply sunscreen immediately following swimming or excessive sweating.

Keep newborns out of the sun. Sunscreens are not recommended for babies under the age of six months, so keeping them out of direct sun entirely is best.

