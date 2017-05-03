SCMPD searching for man wanted for questioning

The SCPMD is looking for a man wanted for questioning regarding an ongoing Violent Crimes investigation.

Detectives are searching for James Green, a 24-year-old black man standing 5'9 tall and weighing about 175 pounds. Green is known to frequent the 2800 block of Capital Street and areas of East Savannah.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the SCMPD tip line at 912.525.3124.

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

