3 arrested after armed robbery on Norwich Street in Brunswick

Three people are behind bars after an armed robbery took place Wednesday on Norwich Street, just before 4 p.m.

Glynn County Police responded to the call regarding three black men wearing all black clothing and masks. Officers say a 49-year-old man reported that he was robbed of money. He was not injured in the process.

Police say the men had a long rifle and handguns and were last seen running down Emmanuel Avenue. Brunswick Police arrested all three of them in the 3700 block of Emmanuel Avenue. An AK-47 was also recovered. Charges are as follows:

Bolajii Brock, 24, Brunswick, was charged with armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes, and possession of firearm by a convicted felon

Peter Leroy Ramsey Jr., 26, Brunswick, was charged with armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and giving false name to law enforcement

Edward Maurice Shaw, 18, Brunswick, was charged with armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes

The robbery is still under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.