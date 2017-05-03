Beaufort County man wanted for attempted murder

Investigators in Beaufort County are looking for a 40-year-old man who is wanted for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Officials say Michael Lamant Brown aka Bronx Brown is known to frequent the area of Roundabout Loop and Joe Frazier areas in Burton. Brown is a black male, standing around 5'10 tall and weighing about 150 pounds. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information, please contact Investigator Draisen at 843.255.3409 or BCSO Dispatch at 843.524.2777.

