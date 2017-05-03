Bluffton man arrested for sale, distribution of marijuana

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office arrested a Bluffton man Wednesday morning for the sale and distribution of marijuana.

Investigators obtained a search warrant after receiving information over the past week regarding 45-year-old Anthony Williams selling marijuana from an apartment at the Lakes at Edgewater. Williams was present at the time and taken into custody.

During a search of the apartment, investigators found marijuana packaged for distribution as well as instruments used to extract THC from marijuana to produce wax. Williams was also charged with manufacturing marijuana and possession with intent to distribute. He was taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center and incarcerated without incident.

