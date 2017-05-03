Most Wanted Wednesday- May 3, 2017

Every Wednesday at 5 p.m. we take a closer look at fugitives that police need your help finding.

Garden City police are looking for Shanika Raquel Williams. He is wanted for financial transaction card fraud. She is 27, 5'3", and 140 lbs. She is known to frequent Yamacraw Village.

Garden City police are also looking Ernest Snowden III. He is wanted for felony theft by taking. He is 24, 6'0", and 190 lbs. He has previously been charged with possession and multiple motor vehicle violations.

U.S. Marshals are looking for Eric Hicks.He is wanted for escaping custody. He is 49, 5'8", 185 lbs, with "Pure Pain" tattooed on his back. He was previously charged with attempt to violate the Georgia Controlled Substance act and trafficking more than 28 grams of cocaine.

The CrimeStoppers Race Against Crime is happening Saturday, May 6 in Forsyth Park. You can sign up online for the 5K, 10K, or 15K at https://runsignup.com/RAC, in person at Fleet Feet Sports of Savannah, or at Forsyth Park on race day beginning at 7 a.m. Packet pick up will take place on Friday, May 5 at Fleet Feet from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

If you have any information about these fugitives or others, call CrimeStoppers anytime at 912.234.2020 to submit an anonymous tip.

